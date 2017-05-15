版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:34 BJT

BRIEF-SORL Auto Parts Q1 earnings per share $0.36

May 15 SORL Auto Parts Inc

* Sorl auto parts reports a 37.4% increase in sales and a significant increase in eps for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $315 million

* Q1 sales rose 37.4 percent to $73.9 million

* Sorl auto parts inc - for 2017, has increased annual guidance of net sales to be approximately $315 million and net income to be approximately $27.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐