版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Soroban Capital reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott

May 1 Soroban Capital GP:

* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐