BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Cigna Corp

May 15 Soros Fund Management:
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Acuity
Brands Inc - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 5,200 shares in
Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Cigna Corp
- SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017:(bit.ly/2pQ4JVX)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju)
