公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics announces completion of manufacturing plant in Suzhou

May 4 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* Sorrento therapeutics announces the completion of gmp manufacturing plant in suzhou, china to support its growing antibody-drug conjugate (adc) pipeline and service business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
