BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics files for non-timely 10-K

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as Fed minutes release draws near
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 16 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Sorrento Therapeutics - as a result of acquisitions, other one-time items occurring late in Q4 2016, it is unable to file form 10-K within prescribed time period
* Sorrento Therapeutics - will require additional time to ensure adequate disclosure of certain information required to be included in the form 10-K Source text: (bit.ly/2mvpx3y) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Wednesday it plans to expand its use of blockchain technology, pitching a service for buyers and sellers of natural gas that should help speed up and simplify transactions.
* Says plan can help cos exceed save more than $3 bln post merger (Adds details, shares)