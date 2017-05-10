BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

May 10 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

* Sorrento Therapeutics says late filing on form 10-Q because it needs additional time to complete final review of financial statements and other disclosures

* Says form 10-Q will be filed as soon as possible following the prescribed due date