版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

May 10 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

* Sorrento Therapeutics says late filing on form 10-Q because it needs additional time to complete final review of financial statements and other disclosures

* Says form 10-Q will be filed as soon as possible following the prescribed due date Source text: [bit.ly/2plsEBg] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐