版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics' pain subsidiary announces positive data with lead product

June 14 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* Sorrento Therapeutics' pain subsidiary, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, announces positive data from head to head adhesion study with its lead product, ZTlido

* Sorrento Therapeutics- ‍plans to resubmit NDA for ZTlido to FDA and MAA to MHRA in U.K., and other member states (EU countries) in second half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐