BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics says selling stockholders may sell up to 797,081 shares of common stock of co - SEC Filing

May 4 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - Selling stockholders may sell up to 797,081 shares of common stock of co - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2p2x2Vx] Further company coverage:
