BRIEF-Sotheby's posts Q4 earnings per share of $1.20

Feb 27 Sotheby's

* sotheby’s reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Sotheby's - unaudited qtrly revenues $308.7 million versus $335.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
