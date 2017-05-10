BRIEF-Sotheby’s Q1 loss per share $0.21

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Sotheby's
* sotheby’s reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sotheby's - see signs of strengthening in consignments for upcoming sales of impressionist, modern and contemporary art in new york that take place next week
* Sotheby's qtrly revenues $187.5 million versus 106.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $111.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit