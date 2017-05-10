BRIEF-Sotheby’s Q1 loss per share $0.21

May 10 Sotheby's

* sotheby’s reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sotheby's - see signs of strengthening in consignments for upcoming sales of impressionist, modern and contemporary art in new york that take place next week

* Sotheby's qtrly revenues $187.5 million versus 106.5 million

* Sotheby's qtrly revenues $187.5 million versus 106.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $111.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S