BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Qtrly FFO per share and unit $0.32

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Sotherly Hotels Inc:
* Sotherly hotels inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Qtrly FFO per share and unit $0.32
* Qtrly adjusted FFO available to common holders per share and unit $0.32
* Qtrly total revenue $38.7 million versus $37.8 million
* Sotherly Hotels Inc -sees FY total revenue $156 million to $158.5 million
* Sees FY FFO per share and unit $1.07 to $1.12
* Sotherly Hotels Inc - sees FY adjusted ffo available to common holders per share and unit $1.02 to $1.10
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.