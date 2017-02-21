BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Qtrly FFO per unit $0.17

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Sotherly Hotels Inc
* Sotherly Hotels Inc reports financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.17
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per unit $0.12
* Sotherly Hotels Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted ffo per share and unit $1.02 - $1.10
* Sotherly hotels inc sees fy 2017 ffo per share and unit $1.07 - $1.12
* Says for q4 2016, revpar (room revenue per available room) decreased 2.9%, compared to q4 2015, to $87.73
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett