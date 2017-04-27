BRIEF-SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

April 27 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

* SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. REPORTS NET INCOME OF $1.4 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017, OR $0.54 PER SHARE

* SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $107,000, OR 1.8%, TO $5.8 MILLION DURING QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017