BRIEF-SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc
* SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. REPORTS NET INCOME OF $1.4 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017, OR $0.54 PER SHARE
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54
* SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $107,000, OR 1.8%, TO $5.8 MILLION DURING QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F