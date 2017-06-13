BRIEF-Soupman Inc files for bankruptcy protection

June 13 Soupman Inc
* Soupman Inc files for bankruptcy protection
* Soupman Inc - it has secured a new $2 million
debtor-in-possession credit facility ("DIP") from an independent
third-party private investment firm
* Soupman Inc - chapter 11 petition was filed in united
states bankruptcy court in delaware
* Soupman Inc says Michael Wyse of Wyse Advisors Llc has
been hired as chief restructuring officer and interim chief
financial officer of SM
* Soupman Inc - law firm of Polsinelli is advising SM as
bankruptcy counsel
* Soupman Inc says ongoing support from lender through new
dip facility will allow to continue business operations as
normal
