BRIEF-Source Energy says expects to earn revenue from its fourth sahara unit during Q4 2017

July 11 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd

* Source Energy Services provides an update and announces upcoming earnings release

* Expected source will land its first unit train of proppant at fox creek in q3 of 2017

* Sees terminal will be fully completed during q4 of 2017

* Source expects to be earning revenue from its fourth sahara unit during the fourth quarter of 2017

* Source Energy Services - source's third sahara unit is currently under construction and expected to be earning revenue in the third quarter of 2017