BRIEF-Source Exploration says shareholders approved to change name of company

April 21 Source Exploration Corp

* Source Exploration - shareholders approved a special resolution to change name of company to Mexican Gold Corp; name change is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
