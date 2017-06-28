版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-South African Airways said to favor Vodacom executive as CEO - Bloomberg

June 28 (Reuters) -

* South African Airways said to favor Vodacom executive, Vuyani Jarana, as CEO - Bloomberg citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2shzvNt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
