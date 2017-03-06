版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission recommends Tribunal to approve proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes

March 6 South Africa's Competition Commission:

* Recommended to Tribunal that proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes be approved, without conditions Further company coverage:
