BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication

April 10 South Africa's Competition Commission:

* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication

* Relates to price fixing, market division and collusive tendering practices involving transportation of cars produced by Toyota South Africa Motors, by sea

* Is seeking administrative penalties of 10% of company's annual turnover for each of additional ten charges