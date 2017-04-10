BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
* Relates to price fixing, market division and collusive tendering practices involving transportation of cars produced by Toyota South Africa Motors, by sea
* Is seeking administrative penalties of 10% of company's annual turnover for each of additional ten charges Source Text ID: (file:///C:/Users/u6026132/AppData/Local/Fastwire/Download/-1615 328321/Body.Html)
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022