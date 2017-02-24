BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 23 South Jersey Industries Inc
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* Qtrly gaap EPS per diluted share $0.58
* Qtrly gaap income from continuing operations $46.0 million
* Acasta closes financing
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program