版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 10:36 BJT

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58

Feb 23 South Jersey Industries Inc

* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results

* Qtrly gaap EPS per diluted share $0.58

* Qtrly gaap income from continuing operations $46.0 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐