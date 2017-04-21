BRIEF-SOUTH STATE CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 South State Corp
* SOUTH STATE CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022