BRIEF-South State Corp updates common stock repurchase plan

March 21 South State Corp-

* South State Corporation updates common stock repurchase plan

* Board approved an increase in number of shares available to be repurchased hereafter under co's stock repurchase program to 1 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
