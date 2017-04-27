版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-South State Corporation announces merger with Park Sterling Corporation

April 27 South State Corp

* South State Corporation announces merger with Park Sterling Corporation

* South State Corp - combining two companies will create a $14.5 billion in assets franchise

* South State Corp - merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company

* South State Corp - shareholders of Park Sterling Corporation will receive 0.14 shares of south state common stock for each share of Park Sterling common stock

* South State Corp - deal aggregate consideration is valued at approximately $690.8 million in aggregate

* South State Corp - upon consummation of merger, Cherry will be appointed to combined company's board of directors

* South State Corp - at deal closing, Park Sterling Corporation will be merged into South State Corporation

* South State Corp - Park Sterling's bank subsidiary, Park Sterling Bank, will be merged into South State's bank subsidiary, South State Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐