BRIEF-South32 says acquisition of Metropolitan Colliery will not proceed

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services reportes Q1 revenue of $2.3 mln
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 18 South32 Ltd
* acquisition of the Metropolitan Colliery will not proceed-
* Proposed buy of Metropolitan Colliery, associated 16.67% interest in Port Kembla coal terminal from Australian unit of Peabody to not proceed
* Not prepared to make significant concessions in favour of Australian steelmakers that would likely be required to mitigate competition concerns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric