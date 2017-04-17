版本:
2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-South32 says acquisition of Metropolitan Colliery will not proceed

April 18 South32 Ltd

* acquisition of the Metropolitan Colliery will not proceed-

* Proposed buy of Metropolitan Colliery, associated 16.67% interest in Port Kembla coal terminal from Australian unit of Peabody to not proceed

* Not prepared to make significant concessions in favour of Australian steelmakers that would likely be required to mitigate competition concerns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
