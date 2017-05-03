版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Southern Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.66

May 3 Southern Co-

* Southern Co - qtrly total operating revenues $5,771 million versus $3,992 million

* Southern Co - qtrly eps $ 0.66

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $5.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2pEraPC) Further company coverage:
