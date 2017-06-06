版本:
BRIEF-Southern Co says Vogtle nuclear expansion interim assessment agreement extended through June 9

June 6 Southern Co:

* Southern says negotiations regarding the Vogtle nuclear expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia are making progress and the parties have agreed to extend the interim assessment agreement through Friday (June 9) at 5 PM

* Southern says on June 5, 2017, Georgia Power, the Contractor, and WECTEC Staffing entered into a fourth amendment to the Interim Assessment Agreement solely to extend the term of the Interim Assessment Agreement through June 9, 2017.

* Southern says the other terms of the Interim Assessment Agreement remain unchanged. Related story: Southern Co says Georgia Power, Westinghouse Electric co, WECTEC Global Project Services, WECTEC Staffing entered into third amendment solely to extend term of interim assessment agreement through June 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)
