版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Southern Company, Mississippi Power announce suspension of gasification operations

June 28 Southern Co:

* Southern Co says it is immediately suspending start-up and operations activities involving lignite gasification portion of kemper county energy facility

* Southern co says facility will continue to operate using natural gas pending mississippi public service commission's decision on future operations

* Southern co - the action being taken to preserve safety and health of workforce and safety of facility, while still retaining necessary workforce to operate the plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐