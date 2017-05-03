版本:
BRIEF-Southern Company Q1 earnings per share $0.66

May 3 Southern Co:

* Southern Company reports first-quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 revenue $5.77 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.25 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

* Southern co - qtrly total kilowatt-hour sales 45,693 million kwhs versus 45,476 million kwhs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
