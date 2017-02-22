BRIEF-Southern Company reports Q4 revenue $5.18 billion

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Southern Co
* Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 revenue $5.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.42 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Says kilowatt-hour sales to retail customers increased 1.7 percent in Q4 of 2016 versus last year
* Southern Co - Sees 2017 earnings per share excluding items $2.90 - $3.02
* Southern Co - Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.57 excluding items
* Southern Co - Sees approximately 5 percent projected long-term EPS growth excluding items
* Southern Co sees estimated impact to 2021 EPS from Trump Administration plan of 15% tax rate to be slightly accretive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.