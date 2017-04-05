版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Southern Company subsidiary's East Pecos solar facility in Texas begins commercial operation

April 5 Southern Co

* Southern Company subsidiary's East Pecos solar facility in Texas begins commercial operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
