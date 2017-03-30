版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五

BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing

March 30 Southern First Bancshares Inc

* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
