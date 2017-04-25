BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Southern First Bancshares Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - gross loans increased 17% to $1.22 billion at Q1 2017, compared to $1.04 billion at q1 2016
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - net interest margin at march 31 2017 was 3.61% versus 3.63% at December 31, 2016
* Southern First Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income $11.6 million versus $10.3 million last year Source text (bit.ly/2qand3R) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.