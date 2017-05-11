版本:
BRIEF-Southern Michigan Bancorp announces increase in quarterly dividend

May 11 Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc

* Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. announces increase in quarterly dividend

* $0.21 per share dividend is an increase of $0.01 per share over April 2017 cash dividend payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
