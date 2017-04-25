版本:
BRIEF-Southern Michigan Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.59

April 25 Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc

* Southern michigan bancorp, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
