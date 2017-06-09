BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp says Tammcorp's shareholders approved merger agreement

June 9 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc:
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Tammcorp's shareholders
have approved merger agreement
* Southern Missouri - exchange transaction between tammcorp
and minority shareholders of Capaha has been agreed to by all
such minority shareholders of Capaha
* Southern Missouri - Southern intends to enter into a $15.0
million loan, secured by stock of Southern Bank
* Southern Missouri - Southern continues to anticipate
completing merger late in q2 of calendar 2017
* Southern Missouri - proceeds from this loan will be used,
in part, to fund cash portion of merger consideration
