BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reports Q1 EPS of $0.16

April 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia
Inc
* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc. Reports
earnings for the first quarter of 2017 of $2.1 million after
pre-tax deal costs of $323 thousand and declares a dividend of
$.08
* during q1 of 2017, net interest income before provision
for loan losses was $9.9 million, up from $9.7 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
