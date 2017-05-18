版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Southern Silver announces brokered private placement with Gravitas Securities

May 18 Southern Silver Exploration Corp

* Southern Silver announces brokered private placement with Gravitas Securities

* Plans to issue up to 12,500,000 units in a brokered private placement at a price of $0.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
