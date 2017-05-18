BRIEF-Southern Silver announces brokered private placement with Gravitas Securities

AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 18 Southern Silver Exploration Corp
* Southern Silver announces brokered private placement with Gravitas Securities
* Plans to issue up to 12,500,000 units in a brokered private placement at a price of $0.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 20 Indian instant messaging platform Hike rolled out an in-app electronic payments wallet on Tuesday in a bid to cash in on rising digital transactions, replicating similar services offered by its backer Tencent Holdings in China.