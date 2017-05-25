BRIEF-Southgobi Resources in discussions with CIC for repayment plan for May 2017 interest payable

May 25 Southgobi Resources Ltd:
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment
obligations to China Investment Corporation
* Southgobi Resources - it has not paid may 2017 interest
payable within cure period provided for in convertible debenture
or agreed upon repayment plan
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - total cash interest payments and
associated fees which were due and payable to CIC on may 19,
2017 amounted to US$22.3 million
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - company is in discussions with
CIC for a repayment plan for may 2017 interest payable
