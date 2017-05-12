BRIEF-SouthGobi Resources qtrly loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Southgobi Resources Ltd
* Southgobi resources announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 revenue $25.3 million versus $12.7 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Southgobi resources ltd - sold 1.11 million tonnes of coal product during q1 of 2017 as compared to 0.88 million tonnes
* Southgobi resources - initiated a plan to change existing product mix to higher value,higher margin outputs by washing certain grades of coal commencing in h2 2017
* Southgobi resources-due to improved market conditions and prices for coal in china, co's q1 results improved with increase in average selling price of coal
* Southgobi resources - unless co acquires additional sources of financing and/or funding in short term, ability of co to continue as going concern is threatened
* Southgobi resources ltd - company has also completed a new mine plan
* Southgobi resources - entered an agreement for finance lease on new wash plant facility, will need financing to complete thermal coal processing facilities
* Southgobi resources-if co is unable to continue as going concern, it may be forced to seek relief under applicable bankruptcy and insolvency legislation
* Southgobi - plans will involve need for "significant" level of stripping activities over next 2 years & require certain capex to achieve designed production outputs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project