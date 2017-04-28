版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-Southside Bancshares quarterly earnings per share $0.52

April 28 Southside Bancshares Inc:

* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.52

* Qtrly net interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 3.6%, to $35.3 million , compared to $36.6 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
