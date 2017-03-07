版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Southside Bancshares says board reduces size

March 7 Southside Bancshares Inc:

* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐