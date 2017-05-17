版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines authorizes $2 bln share repurchase program,increases dividend by 25 pct

May 17 Southwest Airlines Co

* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program

* Says quarterly dividend will increase to $0.125 per share from $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
