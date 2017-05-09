BRIEF-Southwest Airlines completes transition to Amadeus Altéa

May 9 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines says completes transition to Amadeus Altéa

* Southwest-Amadeus jointly announced co's transition to the Amadeus Altéa passenger service system

* Southwest Airlines- at 101 airports across 9 countries, all Southwest flights will be managed through Altéa functionality

* Southwest expects new reservation system to generate about $500 million in incremental annual earnings before interest,taxes by 2020