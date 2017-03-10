BRIEF-Southwest Airlines February load factor 79.0 percent

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Southwest Airlines Co
* February load factor 79.0 percent
* Southwest airlines co - company flew 8.7 billion revenue passenger miles (rpms) in february 2017, an increase of 1.1 percent
* Southwest airlines reports february traffic
* Southwest airlines co - available seat miles (asms) increased 1.2 percent to 11.0 billion in february 2017, compared with february 2016 asms of 10.9 billion
* Southwest airlines co - estimates its q1 2017 operating revenue per asm (rasm) will decline in two to three percent range
* Southwest airlines - better-than-expected feb trip completion rate, loss of traffic from rainfall in california contributed to revised rasm outlook
* Southwest airlines co - there was unexpected softness in close-in demand in second half of february that has since rebounded in march
* Southwest airlines co - bookings and unit revenue trends beyond q1 2017 remain encouraging. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing