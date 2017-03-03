BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reaches deal with Teamsters

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 4 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines-agreement in principle with Teamsters on terms of new contract for co's material specialists; details of agreement not released
* Southwest Airlines Co - co's negotiating team will be meeting with ibt representatives in coming days to finalize contractual language Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.