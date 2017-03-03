版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reaches deal with Teamsters

March 4 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines-agreement in principle with Teamsters on terms of new contract for co's material specialists; details of agreement not released

* Southwest Airlines Co - co's negotiating team will be meeting with ibt representatives in coming days to finalize contractual language Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
