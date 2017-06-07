BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says ASMS up 4 pct to 13.2 bln in May

June 7 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports May traffic

* Southwest Airlines - co continues to expect its Q2 2017 operating revenue per ASM (rasm) to increase in one to two percent range, as compared with Q2 2016

* Southwest Airlines Co says May 2017 load factor was 85.4 percent, compared with 85.8 percent in May 2016

* Available seat miles (asms) increased 4.0 percent to 13.2 billion in May 2017, compared with May 2016 ASMS of 12.6 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in May 2017, an increase of 3.4 percent from 10.9 billion RPMS flown in May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: