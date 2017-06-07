BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says ASMS up 4 pct to 13.2 bln in May

June 7 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines reports May traffic
* Southwest Airlines - co continues to expect its Q2 2017
operating revenue per ASM (rasm) to increase in one to two
percent range, as compared with Q2 2016
* Southwest Airlines Co says May 2017 load factor was 85.4
percent, compared with 85.8 percent in May 2016
* Available seat miles (asms) increased 4.0 percent to 13.2
billion in May 2017, compared with May 2016 ASMS of 12.6 billion
* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 11.2 billion revenue
passenger miles (RPMS) in May 2017, an increase of 3.4 percent
from 10.9 billion RPMS flown in May 2016
