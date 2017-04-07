BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says March load factor 84.1 pct vs 84.6 pct year ago

April 7 Southwest Airlines Co:
* Southwest Airlines reports march traffic
* March load factor 84.1 percent versus 84.6 percent year
ago
* Southwest Airlines - flew 11.3 billion revenue passenger
miles (RPMS) in march 2017, an increase of 3.9 percent from 10.9
billion RPMS flown in march 2016
* Southwest airlines co - bookings and unit revenue trends
for q2 2017 "remain strong"
* Available seat miles (ASMS) increased 4.5 percent to 13.4
billion in march 2017, compared with March 2016 ASMS of 12.9
billion
* Southwest Airlines - continues to estimate its q1
operating revenue per ASM will decline in two to three percent
range, as compared with Q1 2016
* Southwest airlines co - q1 available seat miles 36.7
billion , up 4.1 percent
* Q1 revenue passenger miles 29.3 billion, up 3.3 percent
* Southwest airlines co - Q1 load factor 79.9 percent versus
80.5 percent
