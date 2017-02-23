版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Gas Holdings increases quarterly common stock dividend

Feb 23 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

* Southwest Gas Holdings increases the quarterly common stock dividend and declares second quarter 2017 dividend

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc says board has increased quarterly common stock dividend from $0.45 per share to $0.495 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
