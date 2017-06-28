BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba

June 28 Southwest Airlines Co:

* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana

* Will cease operations in both Varadero (VRA) and Santa Clara (SNU) at end of day on Monday, Sept. 4

* Company has applied with U.S. Department of Transportation for a third daily roundtrip between Ft. Lauderdale and Havana