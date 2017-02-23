BRIEF-Southwestern Energy pivots to value-adding growth

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Southwestern Energy Co
* Southwestern Energy pivots to value-adding growth and announces guidance for 2017
* Says total capital investment program in 2017 is planned to be approximately $1.175 to $1.275 billion
* Co says southwestern is targeting total net gas and liquids production of 890 to 910 bcfe in 2017
* Assuming capital budget based on current strip pricing in both 2017 and 2018, sees delivering double-digit production growth in 2018
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per common share $0.35 - $0.45
* Sees 2017 net cash flow $1,075 million - $1,125 million
* Says during 2017, company plans to invest $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion in its E&P business
* Had about 272 BCF of its 2018 forecasted gas production protected at an average swap or purchased put strike price of $2.97 per MCF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.